Madhya Pradesh: Curfew imposed in Bhind, Morena amidst Bharat Bandh

A curfew was imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind and Morena towns, amidst calls for Bharat Bandh. The Bandh was called as a retaliatory measure against the rollback of caste-based reservation. The curfew decision was taken on Monday as a precaution after messages calling for a nation-wide shutdown on Tuesday went viral on social media.

Security forces have been deployed in the state to maintain peace. District officials have also imposed probibitory orders in Bhopal until 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Curfew in Bhind and Morena will continue until Tuesday evening, Inspector General of Police (Chambal) Santosh Singh told IANS.

Internet services were suspended in most parts of Gwalior and Chambal districts. Morena, Bhind and Gwalior saw widespread violence during an earlier Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups on April 2, leaving eight people dead and many injured.

With Inputs from IANS

