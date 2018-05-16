Search

Madhya Pradesh government makes it mandatory for students to answer roll call with 'Jai Hind'

May 16, 2018, 12:43 IST | ANI

The education department stated that this step will instil a sense of patriotism among the students, read an official statement.

Madhya Pradesh government has announced that from now onwards, it is mandatory for the school students in the state to answer their roll-call with 'Jai Hind'. The education department stated that this step will instil a sense of patriotism among the students, read an official statement.

Earlier in November 2017, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Vijay Shah said now students would answer to roll-calls by saying "Jai Hind" instead of "yes sir" and "yes ma'am".

He had said that the step would be enforced in all 1.22 lakh government schools, and an advisory in this regard would also be issued to all private schools.

