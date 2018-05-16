Madhya Pradesh government makes it mandatory for students to answer roll call with 'Jai Hind'

The education department stated that this step will instil a sense of patriotism among the students, read an official statement.



Representational Image

Madhya Pradesh government has announced that from now onwards, it is mandatory for the school students in the state to answer their roll-call with 'Jai Hind'. The education department stated that this step will instil a sense of patriotism among the students, read an official statement.

Earlier in November 2017, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Vijay Shah said now students would answer to roll-calls by saying "Jai Hind" instead of "yes sir" and "yes ma'am".

He had said that the step would be enforced in all 1.22 lakh government schools, and an advisory in this regard would also be issued to all private schools.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates