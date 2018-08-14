Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel gets additional charge of Chhattisgarh

national

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday gave Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel additional charge of Chhattisgarh following the demise of Balramji Dass Tandon, according to an official release.

Patel will discharge the additional duties until a regular arrangement for the office of the Governor of Chhattisgarh is made, the release said. Tandon passed away in Raipur on Tuesday. He was 91. Tandon was admitted to the Raipur Medical College late on Monday after he complained he was not feeling well.

