Madhya Pradesh Governor calls Congress leaders for talks

national

Raj Bhawan sources confirmed that Patel has called the Congress leaders after they sought the appointment with her

Anandiben Patel

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel Wednesday called senior Congress leaders at the Raj Bhawan here at noon for talks, after the party sought an appointment with her on the issue of formation of government in the state.

Raj Bhawan sources confirmed that Patel has called the Congress leaders after they sought the appointment with her. Senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others, will meet Patel.

The Congress had on Tuesday night submitted a letter to the governor seeking an appointment, after results were announced and was almost clear that it will emerge as the single largest party.

In the final results declared Wednesday early morning, the party got 114 seats, two short of simple majority mark of 116 in the 230-member Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was close behind with 109 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats, the Samajwadi Party got one while Independents bagged four seats.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever