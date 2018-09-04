Madhya Pradesh govt to grant 30-day jail term waiver to select prisoners

national

"The ideal situation will be the society becoming free of crime and number of jails reduced. Nobody is a habitual criminal. Crime takes place because of adverse conditions and behavioural disorder," he said

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to grant a 30-day jail term waiver to those prisoners who fulfil the criteria to be prescribed soon, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced. Madhya Pradesh is going to the assembly polls later this year along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. Chouhan also announced to provide bindis, bangles, sindur and hair bands to women prisoners.

"The government will pardon 30 days of total jail period of eligible prisoners lodged in various jails in the state," the chief minister said Monday (September 3) night, after visiting the Bhopal Central Jail. Chouhan dedicated newly-constructed open jails in Indore and Sagar through video conferencing at the Janmashtami programme organised in the Bhopal Central Jail. Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said he had approved the jail department's proposal to provide bindis, bangles, sindur and hair bands to women prisoners and brush and shaving kit for men prisoners.

"The ideal situation will be the society becoming free of crime and number of jails reduced. Nobody is a habitual criminal. Crime takes place because of adverse conditions and behavioural disorder," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever