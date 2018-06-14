Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for killing blackbuck

The police also seized 11 kg meat of the blackbuck and its skin from the man's possession, he said. Parihar said the accused admitted to have killed the blackbuck in the Kharpa forest area of Kannod tehsil along with his associate, who is absconding

Blackbuck/Representational pic

The police has arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing a blackbuck in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, an official said today. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a hideout in Kharpa village last evening and arrested the man, identified as Farooq, for killing the endangered animal in a forest area, Kannod police station in-charge Vishwadeep Singh Parihar said.

The police also seized 11 kg meat of the blackbuck and its skin from the man's possession, he said. Parihar said the accused admitted to have killed the blackbuck in the Kharpa forest area of Kannod tehsil along with his associate, who is absconding. The police also seized a sickle and an axe apparently used to kill the animal, he said. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act. The police launched a search for Farooq's associate, Parihar added.

The blackbuck, also known as the Indian antelope, is an endangered species protected under the Wildlife Act.

