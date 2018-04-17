Madhya Pradesh: Many ATMs fail to dispense cash in cities, towns

A large number of ATMs couldn't dispense cash and there were long queues at others where cash was still available, putting the common man to inconvenience

Representational Image

While Congress alleging the BJP of hoarding money for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election, a large number of ATMs were found empty for the second day on Tuesday in several parts of Madhya Pradesh.

A large number of ATMs couldn't dispense cash and there were long queues at others where cash was still available, putting the common man to inconvenience.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) Central government was collecting Rs 2,000 notes to influence the May 12 Karnataka Assembly elections.

His statement came after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday called it a conspiracy, saying "certain persons are hoarding Rs 2,000 notes to cause a cash crunch".

Ajay Singh said: "Chouhan has termed it a conspiracy, so who is going to uncover this conspiracy and end it. Instead of telling the people this, the Chief Minister should ask the Prime Minister who is behind this."

The Chief Minister on Monday said: "When demonetisation was announced in 2016, there was Rs 15.50 lakh crore in circulation in the market. Now, this figure is Rs 16.50 lakh crore. Where are the notes of Rs 2,000 denomination going?"

State Finance Minister Jayant Malaya admitted to currency shortage but maintained that black marketing of Rs 2,000 notes could not be ruled out.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said in Delhi that "there is more than the adequate currency in circulation", though "unusual demand" had led to cash shortage in some areas.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS

