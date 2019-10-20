Minister slams former Congress MP Govinda for campaigning for BJP leader

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday slammed Bollywood actor and former Congress MP Govinda for campaigning for a BJP leader in Maharashtra and alleged that 'such people do not possess values'.

"These people work for money. If you give them more money, they will dance for you on stage. And if someone else gives them more money they will leave your stage to dance on their stage. These people don't have such value. Congress government made him MP icon but it will not take time to break such icons," Verma told ANI when asked about Govinda campaigning for a BJP leader.

Actor and former Congress MP, Govinda on Saturday campaigned for Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti, BJP's candidate from Malkapur assembly constituency in Maharashtra. Sitting atop on an open jeep with Sancheti, the Bollywood veteran actor waved and greeted the public during a roadshow here. As per reports, in September, Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma had proposed roping in Govinda as brand ambassador for promoting Madhya Pradesh's traditions and tourist places.

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly polls: Key contests to grab eyeballs on October 21

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates