Madhya Pradesh: Naxals set ablaze post of forest department

Representational Pic

A group of Naxals allegedly torched a post of the forest department in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh, police said today. A forest post, near Latawar Dadar village under Motinala Police Station was torched late last night, Inspector General (IG), Balaghat Range, G Janardan told PTI.

However, no casualty was reported as there were no forest department officials present when the incident occurred, the IG said. "It is suspected that 'Vistar Dalam' of Naxals were involved in this act. This area, which is around 70-kms from Mandla district headquarters, is bordering Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh," the IG said.

Janardan said earlier movement of Naxals was reported in the border area of Madhya Pradesh in the last month. On February 12, the ultras had allegedly threatened the forest department employees to stay away from the area, another senior police official said.

