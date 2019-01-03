Madhya Pradesh Police to get a weekly day-off from Thursday

national

For the first time, around 8,000 police personnel in the state took leave on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh becomes the first state in India to give a holiday a week to its police personnel.

'Achhe Din' have started for police personnel in Madhya Pradesh, with the government announcing a weekly day off from Thursday.

For the first time, around 8,000 police personnel in the state took leave on Thursday. During this time, assistance from the reserve police force will be sought.

The Congress in its manifesto had promised weekly off for the over-worked police personnel and within a month of assuming power, they have implemented it.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath tweeted: "We have completed the promise we made to the police personnel of giving them a weekly off. I congratulate the police force and hope they can spend due time with their families."

With this, Madhya Pradesh becomes the first state in India to give a holiday a week to its police personnel.

