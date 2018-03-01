Madhya Pradesh schoolgirl, upset over exam paper, commits suicide

Police said that the girl, a student of Class 8, had returned to her house in Babli village in Ugli area here and then consumed poison

A 16-year-old schoolgirl allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison because she had apparently answered her English exam paper poorly, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the girl, a student of Class 8, had returned to her house in Babli village in Ugli area here and then consumed poison yesterday afternoon. "She said that she consumed poison as she had not done well in her English paper. We then rushed her to hospital," the girl's father, Sawanlal, told PTI.

She died while undergoing treatment at the district hospital here yesterday night, hospital police post incharge Dayal Dehariya said. "She died after being treated for over four hours. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway," he said.

