Madhya Pradesh: Tomato farmers say no to exporting produce to Pakistan

national

The decision was taken by the farming community in order to mark their protest against the gruesome incident. At present, there are 5000 farmers who have been engaged in tomato cultivation

Representational image

Days after 40 security personnel lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack, tomato farmers in Jhabua district have decided not to export their products to neighbouring Pakistan anymore. The decision was taken by the farming community in order to mark their protest against the gruesome incident. At present, there are 5000 farmers who have been engaged in tomato cultivation in the region.

Speaking to ANI, Ravindra Patidar, a farmer said, "We are farmers and we grow tomatoes. We also export tomatoes to Pakistan. And by eating our food, they are killing our soldiers. We now want Pakistan to get destroyed. We will also not let any other country sent tomatoes to Pakistan."

"We are no more concerned about the prices of tomato getting exported. If there will be no soldiers, how will we survive? All the surplus money coming from export will go in vain," said one of the big tomato cultivators, Basanti Lal Patidar.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath lauded the move by the farmers saying, "I salute the decision taken by the brothers of Jhabua District of not selling the tomatoes to Pakistan. I admire their patriotism."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever