Madhya Pradesh woman gives birth to 16th child, both die

A 45-year-old woman gave birth to her 16th child in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, but both of them died soon afterwards, a local health worker said on Sunday.

The woman, Sukhrani Ahirwar from Padajhir village in the district, delivered a baby boy at home on Saturday, Kallo Bai Vishwakarma, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), said.

"However, the condition of the woman and her newborn turned critical and they were rushed to a primary health centre, where both of them were pronounced dead," she added.

According to her, Ahirwar had given birth to 15 children earlier, however, the family had lost seven of them. District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Sangeeta Trivedi confirmed the incident.

