Madhyamik Result 2019 West Bengal: 10th WBBSE Results to be declared at wbresults.nic.in

Check your WB Board 10th Result 2019 or WBBSE 10th result 2019 tomorrow ie May 21, 2019 on their official website wbbse.org wbresults.nic.in

Representational picture

WB Board 10th Result 2019: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will declare the WBBSE 10th result 2019 tomorrow ie May 21, 2019 on their official website wbbse.org. However, you can also check it on Jagran Josh. The online declaration of results will give convenient access to all the students to check their West Bengal 10th result 2019. Jagran Josh will be providing the WB 10th Result 2019 after they are formally announced by the West Bengal Board. After the West Bengal Board 10th Result 2019 is declared, students will be given option to check their result on the official website of the board.

Steps to check the results

Click on wb10.jagranjosh.com

Enter the required credentials in the allocated space

Verify and click on the 'submit' button

View and download WBBSE Result 2019

The soft copy of the WB Board 10th Result 2019 can be used for academic planning. However, colleges and universities may not offer final admission offer until the final WB Board original marksheet is submitted. Until then students can use the WBBSE Result 2019 for provisional admission purpose. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is entrusted with responsibilities such as providing the curriculum for affiliated schools, monitoring the implementation of education policies and conducting yearly West Bengal Board Madhyamik Examination. Each year, around 10 lakh plus students take the West Bengal Board Madhyamik Examination.

