Madonna drops new song Future

American singer-songwriter Madonna's forthcoming album titled 'Madame X' is still about a month away, but the star treated her fans with the fourth song 'Future' from the album.

The songstress released the official audio of 'Future', a reggae-flavoured duet with rapper Quavo, reported Variety. The pair has previously collaborated on 'Champagne Rose', a song from Quavo's solo debut 'Quavo Huncho'.

The Queen of Pop shared the audio of the upbeat track on her official YouTube handle. Produced with EDM star Diplo, 'Future' is a mid-tempo track with a dreamy reggae feel to it. The singers' voices blend together perfectly.

In the song, the pair looks to what is ahead, celebrates the present and also contemplates the past. "Not everyone is coming to the future. Not everyone is learning from the past. Not everyone can come into the future. Not everyone that's here is gonna last," Madonna and Quavo sing.

The song, with its catchy lyrics and upbeat tune, is sure to make way into playlists! This is the fourth song from 'Madame X' after 'Medellin' with Maluma, 'Crave' with Swae Lee and 'I Rise', which features a sample of Stoneman student Emma Gonzalez.

'Madame X' is scheduled to release on June 14, this year. Late Thursday, it was announced that Madonna's performance at the Eurovision song awards in Israel, which had been marred by pro-Palestinian protests and contractual issues, will take place on Saturday night.

Madonna, earlier this week, announced the dates for her 'Madame X Tour', a series of intimate performances taking place exclusively in theatres. Additional shows were confirmed just hours after the initial run of dates was announced.

In New York, 12 shows are confirmed at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, starting September. In Los Angeles, nine shows are set at The Wiltern, starting from November. Shows at the Chicago Theatre will take place in October. The 'Madame X' will also be held at Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon, London, and Paris.

'Madame X' celebrates Madonna's career-long affair with Latin music and culture as well as other global influences. Singing in different languages including Portuguese, Spanish and English, Madonna collaborated on the album with longtime producer Mirwais, as well as with producers Mike Dean and Diplo, among others.

