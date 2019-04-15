Madonna finally reveals the secret behind 'Madame X'

music

Pop singer Madonna recently posted a short video on her Instagram handle, throwing more light on her next project 'Madam X'

Madonna

Pop singer Madonna recently posted a short video on her Instagram handle, throwing more light on her next project 'Madame X'. In the clipping, we can spot Madonna changing several attires and captioned the video with a message that read, "Welcome to the World of Madame" she captioned the video and also tagged music artist Nuno Xico and Steven Klein in the video.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer on Saturday posted a long cryptic message on her social media giving her fans a faint hint saying, "Madame X is a secret agent. Travelling around the world Changing identities Fighting for freedom Bringing light to dark places She is a cha cha instructor A professor A head of state A housekeeper An equestrian A prisoner A student A teacher A nun A cabaret singer A saint A prostitute,"

Madonna will perform live at the 2019 Eurovision Song contest next month. The contest, which is scheduled from May 14 to 18, will see participants coming from 43 countries showcasing their talent for music.

