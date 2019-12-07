Madonna seeks blood treatment for pain

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Singer Madonna is hoping a radical new blood treatment will help her bounce back from the mystery pain that forced her to cancel a series of "Madame X" dates last month. She has turned to osteopath Jean Michel Ete for his autohemotherapy rehab fix, which mixes blood with ozone gas, reports aceshowbiz.com. The singer posted video of the process on social media on Thursday -- her twin daughters Stella and Estere stood by her as blood was extracted, mixed with the gas and pumped back into Madonna's body via an intravenous drip.

Snapshot of Madonna's Instagram story

'"Infusing the blood... Vitamin drip... Tibetan bowls... singing and meditation... Felt amazing afterwards!" she wrote. Madonna is hoping the treatment will help her complete her "Madame X Tour" after cancelling three Boston, Massachusetts shows over the weekend. She announced she was pulling the plug on the concerts on Instagram, writing: "The pain I'm in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders so i can come back stronger and better."

Madonna will resume her tour at the Metropolitan Opera House in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

