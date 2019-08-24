Madonna supports Miley Cyrus amidst latter's divorce storm

hollywood

Other celebrities applauding Miley Cyrus for speaking up include Bella Thorne and Shailene Woodley. Hemsworth filed for divorce from the singer just after eight months of marriage, and nearly a decade of dating.

Madonna

Madonna has lent support to pop star Miley Cyrus, who has been accused of cheating on her former husband Liam Hemsworth. After Miley on Thursday took to Twitter to deny all rumours about cheating on Hemsworth, saying she has nothing to hide, Madonna responded to Miley's post, to say "there is no need to apologise". "Thank God!! You are human! A woman who has lived. No need to apologise," Madonna wrote.

Earlier in the day, Miley wrote: "I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100 per cent of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide. It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I've experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom."

She added she got "kicked out of a hotel in Transylvania" for getting Hemsworth a "pen*s cake and licking it" and "swung on a wrecking ball naked".

Miley further said: "But the truth is, once Liam and I reconciled,I meant it, and I was committed. There are no secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I have grown up. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. But at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."

