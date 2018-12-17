Madras High Court bans online sales of medicines

national

Representational Image

The Madras High Court on Monday banned the sale of medicines online till the central government notifies the regulations.

The court set January 31, 2019, as the deadline for the central government to notify the rules.

The court passed the order on a plea by the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association.

According to the Association, online purchases may be convenient but there exists the risk of unlicensed online outlets selling fake/expired/unapproved medicines.

