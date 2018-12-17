Madras High Court bans online sales of medicines

Dec 17, 2018, 18:58 IST | IANS

The court set January 31, 2019, as the deadline for the central government to notify the rules

Madras High Court bans online sales of medicines
Representational Image

The Madras High Court on Monday banned the sale of medicines online till the central government notifies the regulations.

The court set January 31, 2019, as the deadline for the central government to notify the rules.

The court passed the order on a plea by the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association.

According to the Association, online purchases may be convenient but there exists the risk of unlicensed online outlets selling fake/expired/unapproved medicines.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

national news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Everything you need to know about the newly crowned Miss World 2018

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK