Madras High Court: Will look into ongoing protests by law college students

The Madras High Court today said it would look into ongoing protests by students of Dr Ambedkhar Law College here against the decision to shift it to Vandalur in nearby Kancheepuram district. Additional Solicitor General G Rajagopalan mentioned about the protests before the first bench, comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose.

Students have been protesting for the past one week over shiftinf of the college and have also sought the intervention of the High Court in the matter. The ASG also said the court had ordered shifting of the law college from the existing place in the High Court campus.

When questioned by the Chief Justice whether the case is pending adjudication, the ASG said the petition had already been closed. Asked by the Chief Justice what the court can do in the matter, the ASG submitted it can direct the Commissioner of Police to file a report on the protests by the students.

The Chief Justice then said the bench would look into the matter. In 2015, the Madras High Court has directed the shifting of the law college to some other place from the existing premises in the High Court complex. The Public Works department and Finance Department of the Tamil Nadu Government had also sent its revised budget for the proposal of construction of the building for Law College for Rs 117.30 crore, which was also agreed to by the government.

