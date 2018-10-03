Madrasa teacher held for molesting girl student in Indore

crime

In Indore district, four separate cases of sexual abuse involving girls below ten years of age, have been reported since September 27

A 52-year-old teacher of a local madrasa was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl student of the seminary, the police said.

The incident occurred Sunday (September 30) when the accused Maulana Abdul Rauf (52) allegedly took the girl to a corner of the Islamic school and touched her inappropriately, a police official said. Rauf was arrested after the parents of the girl lodged an FIR in Khajrana police station.

The accused has been booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In Indore district, four separate cases of sexual abuse involving girls below ten years of age, have been reported since September 27.

