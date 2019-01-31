Maduro 'ready' for talks with Opposition, early parliamentary polls

international

"I am ready to sit down at the negotiating table with the opposition so that we could talk for the good of Venezuela," Maduro told the Russian state news agency in an interview in Caracas

Moscow: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said he was prepared to hold negotiations with the US-backed opposition and added he would support early parliamentary elections, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday.

Last week the oil-rich but economically devastated Latin American country was plunged into uncertainty when the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself "acting president". The United States, a dozen Latin American countries and Canada have recognised Guaido as interim president, while China and Russia - Venezuela's two main creditors - have urged non-interference.

In the interview, Maduro also said he would support early parliamentary elections. "It would be very good to conduct parliamentary elections at an earlier stage, it would be a good form of political discussion," Maduro said. At the same time he dismissed the possibility of holding a new presidential poll any time soon. "Presidential elections in Venezuela have taken place, and if imperialists want new elections let them wait until 2025," he said in an apparent reference to Washington.

Guaido calls for 'more sanctions'

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called on EU on Wednesday to level "more sanctions" against Maduro's government, in an interview with German daily Bild. "We need more sanctions from EU, like those decided by the USA," Guaido said. "We live in a dictatorship and there must be pressure. More and more people are being murdered," he said, adding, "... (Maduro) is a dictator."

