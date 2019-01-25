Maduro's opponent is now Venezuela's number Juan

international

World leaders support Juan Guaido as the acting president of impoverished oil-rich nation; furious Maduro breaks off diplomatic ties with the US

Juan Guaido is now the acting president. Pic/AFP

Caracas: The head of Venezuela's opposition-led legislature proclaimed himself "acting president" in a bid to oust leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, winning immediate backing from regional powers led by the United States.

The move by Juan Guaido capped days of political drama that has seen seven protesters killed since Tuesday night. "I swear to formally assume the national executive powers as acting president of Venezuela to end the usurpation, (install) a transitional government and hold free elections," Guaido told supporters.

Within minutes, President Donald Trump issued a statement declaring Maduro "illegitimate" and calling the National Assembly "the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people." A dozen regional players soon followed suit, with Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Canada among those backing Guaido, although Mexico and Cuba stood firm in support of Maduro - as did the country's powerful military.

A furious Maduro responded by breaking off diplomatic ties with the "imperialist" US government, giving its diplomats 72 hours to leave. "Get out! Leave Venezuela, here there's dignity, damn it," shouted Maduro outside the presidential palace in Caracas.

Guaido retorted with an open letter urging foreign powers to maintain their diplomatic presence in the country. In Washington, a top administration official issued a stern warning to Maduro's regime not to use force against the opposition. In Brussels, EU Council President Donald Tusk said that "unlike Maduro" Guaido's National Assembly has "a democratic mandate from Venezuelan citizens." And the head of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, told Guaido: "You have all our recognition to launch the return of democracy to the country."

72

No. of hours Maduro has given US diplomats to leave

China 'opposes' interference

China said Thursday it opposed external interference in Venezuelan politics, after the US and major South American countries sided with Guaido. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, "We're calling on all parties to remain rational and calm, and seek a political resolution."

