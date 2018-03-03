Magazine faces backlash for featuring breastfeeding woman on its cover

Complaints have been filed before a Kollam court and the Kerala State Child Rights Commission against a Malayalam fortnightly magazine for featuring a model breastfeeding a baby on its cover page



Cover page of the March issue of Grihalakshmi magazine

Advocate Nobel Mathew said he filed a complaint in the Kollam Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court against the magazine and the model-actress Gilu Joseph. "The case was filed on Thursday before the CJM Kollam for offence under sections 3 and 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act," Mathew said. The case has been posted for hearing on March 16.

The model was featured in the latest edition of 'Grihalakshmi', a sister publication of leading media group 'Mathrubhumi'. Asked for his reaction on the case being filed on the matter, Joint Managing Director of Mathrubumi group M V Shreyams Kumar said it was done for cheap publicity. However, he said the group has not received any intimation so far from the court on the matter. Meanwhile, a complaint has also been filed before the Kerala State Commission for Child Rights.

