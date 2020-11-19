Magic of Methi

Never before in time have we been so cautious of building our immunity and keeping a track of what we eat. Commonly available in the winters, fenugreek or methi is used in cooking a variety of dishes like saag, parathas, and many more. The leafy vegetable is an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin B2, vitamin A, magnesium, and copper. Its benefits are many, including lowering diabetes, reducing cholesterol, and even aiding digestion.



Many of the city’s restaurants serve mouth-watering dishes prepared with fenugreek. We’ve handpicked a few dishes from across the city and even shared a classic methi recipe for you to indulge in.



Tangy goodness



Open for dine-in and deliveries, the city’s first eatery to hire hearing and speech impaired staff, Mirchi and Mime is a trailblazer. Their Paneer Methi Kofta (Rs 445) is flavourful preparation in roasted tomato korma gravy. The tanginess of the tomato intermingles with the subtle taste of the methi and brings out a blend of flavours. The other offering here is Nehru Place Paneer Methi Makhani (Rs 445), made with sundried tomatoes, it is ideal for those who prefer creamier gravy.



AT: Trans Ocean House, Hiranandani Business Park, Lake Boulevard, Powai

TIME: 12:30-3 PM, 6:30-11 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 41415151

LOG ONTO: http://mirchiandmime.com/contact-us-01/



Crispy parathas



Nothing beats the Methi Parathas at Lakshara by Punjab Sweet House. Available in three different flavours to suit your preferences, Aloo Methi Paratha (Rs 210), Methi Paratha (Rs 90), and Mooli Methi Paratha (Rs 210) are all served with raita, chole, and pickle which makes it a wholesome meal. Dab some butter if you’d like on these lip-smacking parathas and risk going into a food coma. The joint is open for dine in and offers delivery as well.



AT: 84, Pali Naka, Pali Hill, Bandra West

TIME: 11 AM-3 PM, 7-11 PM Monday- Sunday

CALL: 9833050840



Garlic-ey delight



The Lehsooni Methi Paneer (Rs 290) at Sindhful is a delight for those who love garlic. Similar to spinach, fenugreek is also another leafy vegetable that pairs perfectly with garlic. The paneer is cooked to perfection while the methi-based gravy adds a delicate tone to the dish. Opt for bread of your preference and indulge in this delicacy. Sindhful is currently offering deliveries as well as takeaways.



AT: Haji Mansion, 5th Road, Khar

TIME: 11 AM -3:30 PM, 7-11:30 PM Monday- Sunday

CALL: 9769394968



Punjabi twist

Known for its sumptuous offerings, Oye Kake brings to you a unique fusion of methi with a Punjabi staple, the Methi Kulcha(Rs 199). Served with hot piping chole, the fusion does justice to its traditional counterpart. Oye Kake has multiple outlets at Fort and Lower Parel and is welcoming guests for dine in. The outlets also offer delivery and take away.



AT: Multiple Outlets

TIME: 11 AM-4 PM, 7-11 PM Monday- Sunday

CALL: 9619006666 (Lower Parel)





Classic methi indulgence



Aloo Methi Is the quintessential methi dish we cook at home. If you ask a North Indian, aloo wrapped in methi cooked in a bunch of spices is all they need on a lazy winter afternoon. The perfect accompaniment to your paratha, aloo methi is a must-try. Chef Ranveer Brar shares an easy recipe for you to master.





