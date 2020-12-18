'Magical' sea enthrals nature lovers in Maharashtra

Nature lovers and fisherfolks in Maharashtra are being treated to 'magical' sea for the past few days, with the water near the coast at few places turning blue at night and throwing up a greenish glow in the morning.

Experts say the colour show is due to bioluminescence, a phenomenon triggered by algal bloom. A Ratnagiri-based wildlife lover has recorded a video of green water, while many others have shared its photos on social media.

Marine researcher Mahi Mankeshwar said the algal bloom along the state's coast is a parcel of the same colony of algae that was first observed off Karnataka in early November and has since moved up due to sea currents.

"This bloom is caused by a species of plankton called Noctiluca Scintillans. Since almost two decades, this particular species has been steadily expanding in the Arabian Sea and now we are observing blooms with an almost seasonal regularity. One of the reasons for this are the globally warming conditions that have made the waters of the Arabian Sea more conducive for this species to grow and also replace the other native, healthier plankton species," said Mankeshwar.

A week back, fisherman Akshay Haram had captured bioluminescent algae in the ocean near Devgad. A certain Samrat Waghdhare had shot the phenomenon during the day near Madban beach in Ratnagiri.

A marine biologist and a community manager working for Numer 8 Analytics said the mass accumulation of algae can be recognised by the neon blue colouration of water in the waves. "Although it is a seasonal phenomenon, which occurs mostly during the winter season, the sea water has been showing the bloom in extremely high intensity. Extremely greenish water has been witnessed along the coastline of Maharashtra since the past few weeks."

While the water looks visually appealing, experts say it is harmful for fish. "Algae bloom has a high productivity level and the blooms feed on diatoms and other planktonic species which are the primary source of food for fishes from the region. Water with algae blooms has a foul smell and it keeps fish away. They deplete oxygen levels and generate hypoxic conditions in the regions. This could severely affect the aquatic life there," said an expert.

What is bioluminescence?

It is a phenomenon where the sea appears neon blue at night. Experts say this happens when phytoplanktons get washed ashore. A protein, luciferase, in their bodies is activated triggering a series of chemical reactions thus producing a bluish glow.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news