Magical tales

An event this evening will marry the twin worlds of magic and storytelling. Azif Azreal is someone who creates a narrative while playing tricks with your mind. He believes that "however good a performer is, it is the imagination of the spectator that creates the real magic." He says that even he is curious and excited to see what all awaits us in the magical world. The event will be an intimate online affair, so that there is more personal interaction between the performer and the audience. The proceedings will take place on Zoom.

On Today, 7.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 99

