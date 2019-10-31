Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Philippine southern Mindanao island

A building damaged by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake is seen in Kidapawan town in the southern island of Mindanao. Pic/AFP

Mindanao (Philippines): A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines' second-largest island of Mindanao, located in the south of the country, the US Geological Survey data showed early on Thursday.

According to the seismologists, the earthquake struck nine kilometres (5.6 miles) to the west-southwest from the Tamayong area in the Davao City at 01:11 GMT.

The epicentre of the quake was located at the depth of 22 kilometres.

