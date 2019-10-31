MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Philippine southern Mindanao island

Updated: Oct 31, 2019, 11:34 IST | ANI | Mindanao (Philippines)

According to the seismologists, the earthquake struck nine kilometres (5.6 miles) to the west-southwest from the Tamayong area in the Davao City at 01:11 GMT

A building damaged by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake is seen in Kidapawan town in the southern island of Mindanao. Pic/AFP
A building damaged by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake is seen in Kidapawan town in the southern island of Mindanao. Pic/AFP

Mindanao (Philippines): A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines' second-largest island of Mindanao, located in the south of the country, the US Geological Survey data showed early on Thursday.

According to the seismologists, the earthquake struck nine kilometres (5.6 miles) to the west-southwest from the Tamayong area in the Davao City at 01:11 GMT.

The epicentre of the quake was located at the depth of 22 kilometres.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

philippinesearthquakeworld news

6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts southern Taiwan

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
TRENDING
Aishwarya Rai's manager Archana Sadanand to remain hospitalised

Aishwarya Rai's manager Archana Sadanand to remain hospitalised