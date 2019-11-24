MENU

Magnus Carlsen, Viswanathan Anand ring Eden bell ahead of Day Two

Updated: Nov 24, 2019, 07:50 IST | PTI | Mumbai

Magnus Carlsen looked dapper in smart casuals while Viswanathan Anand wore a suit and was his usual classy self.

Current world chess champ Magnus Carlsen (left) and V Anand (2nd from right) ring the traditional bell at the Eden Gardens. PIC/PTI
Current world chess champ Magnus Carlsen (left) and V Anand (2nd from right) ring the traditional bell at the Eden Gardens. PIC/PTI

Kolkata: World champion chess players Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand rung the bell ahead of the second day of India's first pink ball Test against Bangladesh being played at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Anand and Norweigan Carlsen are in the city to take part in the Tata Steel chess tournament which is part of the Grand Chess Tour. Carlsen looked dapper in smart casuals while Anand wore a suit and was his usual classy self. They were accompanied by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Avishek Dalmiya.

