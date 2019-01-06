Maha ACB arrests three Yavatmal Crime Branch cops for bribery

crime

Both Yavatmal SP M Rajkumar and ACB Amravati Unit SP Shreekant Dhivre confirmed the arrests

Representational picture

Three Yavatmal police Crime Branch officials were Saturday arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a man accused of manufacturing and selling spurious pesticides, a Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

The three, identified as Inspector Mukund Kashinath Kulkarni (48), Assistant Inspector Sandeep Prabhakarrao Chavan (36) and constable Sunil Vithalrao Botre (40), had allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh as bribe from a Kalamb-based pesticide dealer, the ACB official said.

Following a complaint, a trap was laid Saturday afternoon at a local petrol pump by an ACB team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Padghan and the three were nabbed while accepting a bribe instalment of Rs 5 lakh, he said. Both Yavatmal SP M Rajkumar and ACB Amravati Unit SP Shreekant Dhivre confirmed the arrests.

