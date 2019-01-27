Maha asks schools to air Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with students on Tue

national

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said issuing such a circular was highly objectionable, adding that schools should be kept away from political activities

The Maharashtra Education Department has asked schools to air Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction 'Parikshe Pe Charcha 2.0' programme live on Tuesday.

The programme is scheduled to be aired on DD National, DD News and DD India and will also be live-streamed on various websites. A Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training department official told PTI Saturday that its circular clearly stated that it was not mandatory on schools to air the interaction.

"We have only informed the schools in accordance with the Centre's guidelines. They are free to either air it or choose not to. When the PM interacts with students, others who have similar queries will get a chance to have them answered," the official said.

According to the circular,those schools that hold the screening will have to submit a report, including photos and videos from the event, the same day. Students from classes VI upwards will have to attend the session. The Opposition, however, slammed the circular alleging the BJP-led state government was using schools as a medium for election campaigning.

"The BJP knows they have lost ground and will soon no longer be in power. Their desperation is making them use schools as a tool for campaigning now," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik claimed. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said issuing such a circular was highly objectionable, adding that schools should be kept away from political activities.

"The Centre and the state government are working over time to campaign for PM Modi. The issuance of this circular is highly objectionable. I urge the state to not pressurise private or government schools. Let children be away from politics," Nirupam said.

