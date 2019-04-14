Maha LS poll: NCP-BJP, Munde versus Munde fight in Beed

national

Pritam and Pankaja are daughters of late Gopinath Munde, former state deputy chief minister and Union minister, who had won from the seat in 2014 with a margin of 1.36 lakh votes against Suresh Dhas who was then with the NCP

The BJP's sitting MP Pritam Munde and the NCP's Bajrang Sonawane might be pitted against each

other in the Beed Lok Sabha seat, but on the ground, it is more a battle of one-upmanship between the district's guardian minister Pankaja Munde and her cousin and senior NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

Dhananjay, who is the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, and Pankaja, Minister of Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare in the state government, have traded barbs over a host of governance issues, including alleged scams.

The BJP seems to have an edge in Beed, which will go to polls on April 18, as it holds five of the six Assembly segments that make up the parliamentary constituency. These are Parli, Kaij, Ashti, Majalgaon and Georai, the sixth seat- Beed being held by the NCP's Jayadatta Kshirsagar.

This time around, Kshirsagar has thrown his weight behind Pritam Munde. On the other hand, Shiv Sangram, an NDA constituent headed by Vinayak Mete, has declared support for Sonawane. The Maratha and Vanjari communities, with roughly around five lakh voters each, hold sway in the constituency. Muslims and Dalits number around three lakh and two lakh respectively.

Despite a tough fight on hand, the NCP believes Sonawane will cause an upset when results are declared on May 23. Speaking on the issue, Sonawane expressed confidence and cited the example of Gopinath Munde's victory in 2014 which was achieved despite all six Assembly seats there having

NCP MLAs.

