Search

Maha Mrityunjaya: Shekhar Ravjiani unveils a mantra amid COVID-19

Published: Apr 13, 2020, 18:56 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Taking to his Instagram account, music composer unveils a mantra amid COVID-19 titled Maha Mrityunjaya!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Shekhar Ravjiani
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Shekhar Ravjiani

Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani has unveiled his version of Maha Mrityunjaya mantra, which he describes as a prayer from him to Lord Shiva to protect everyone at a time when people are hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been listening to Shankar Sahney's version of the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra since many years and it is a prayer that I really love and recite regularly," said Shekhar.

"During this lockdown period, I've been praying for the well-being of humanity with the hope that this difficult time will pass. Here's my version of 'Maha Mrityunjaya' mantra -- a prayer from me to Lord Shiva to protect all of us," added the artiste, who had earlier come up with his own rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra.

Shekhar's version of Maha Mrityunjaya mantra has been released by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Have a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A Prayer for Humanity ð Here's my version of the #MahamrityunjayaMantra Tune in now: Link in Bio @bhushankumar @tseries.official

A post shared by Shekhar Ravjianii (@shekharravjiani) onApr 12, 2020 at 10:52pm PDT

"We have been in the devotional market space since the time my father (Gulshan Kumar) started the company. With the blessings of Lord Mahadev, we are excited to release this version of 'Maha Mrityunjaya' mantra in Shekhar's voice," said Bhushan.

"We hope the mantra will bring about positive change during this tough time of the coronavirus pandemic that humanity at large is grappling with," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK