Maha snooker: Sparsh beats Sanjeev 3-0

other-sports

In another all-Mumbai match, Panchal dashed the aspirations of Zahir Shroff by clinching a hard-fought 3-1 win. Sparsh Pherwani strolled to a facile 3-0 win against Sanjeev Agarwal in another qualifying first round match

Cueist Sparsh Pherwani

Sanjiv Bijlani and Manav Panchal faced a challenging time to enter the second qualifying round of the senior billiards event in the BSAM Maharashtra State Senior Snooker and Billiards Selection (leg-2) Championship.

Bijlani staved off a spirited fight from Kishore Laungani by pulling off a 3-1 victory in the best-of-five frame race-to-100 point first round qualifying match on Tuesday at the Bombay Gymkhana.

In another all-Mumbai match, Panchal dashed the aspirations of Zahir Shroff by clinching a hard-fought 3-1 win. Sparsh Pherwani strolled to a facile 3-0 win against Sanjeev Agarwal in another qualifying first round match.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

p>This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever