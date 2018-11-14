Maha snooker: Sparsh beats Sanjeev 3-0

Nov 14, 2018, 08:38 IST | PTI

In another all-Mumbai match, Panchal dashed the aspirations of Zahir Shroff by clinching a hard-fought 3-1 win. Sparsh Pherwani strolled to a facile 3-0 win against Sanjeev Agarwal in another qualifying first round match

Cueist Sparsh Pherwani

Sanjiv Bijlani and Manav Panchal faced a challenging time to enter the second qualifying round of the senior billiards event in the BSAM Maharashtra State Senior Snooker and Billiards Selection (leg-2) Championship.

Bijlani staved off a spirited fight from Kishore Laungani by pulling off a 3-1 victory in the best-of-five frame race-to-100 point first round qualifying match on Tuesday at the Bombay Gymkhana.

