Mahabharat actor Rohit Bhardwaj to star in new web series

Rohit Bhardwaj aka Yudhishthira from Mahabharat is slated to appear in the web series Myopia -- Sab Maya Hai



Rohit Bhardwaj

Telly actor Rohit Bhardwaj, best remembered as Yudhishthira in Mahabharat, features in a web series, Myopia — Sab Maya Hai, which was shot in the backdrop of the Taj Mahal in Agra.

The actor was in Indonesia for two years. Cashing in on the popularity of Indian small screen actors, he was part of local TV shows. Back in Mumbai, he is keen to explore new mediums. He feels the digital format gives more scope to display your acting chops than doing saas-bahu soaps. We agree.

