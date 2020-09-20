Mahad's superheroes fight disaster with charity

Raigad's district administration on Friday felicitated several locals and community NGOs that helped residents of the ill-fated Tarique Garden in Mahad, which collapsed three weeks ago, killing nine and injuring 15 others.

Amongst those felicitated were members of the Anujman Dardmandan e Talim wa Taraqqi Trust in Mahad, who donated household equipment to nearly 40 families that lost everything in the crash.

The trust raised funds through social media, and also enlisted the help of NGOs and religious communities like the Konkan Welfare Society in Kuwait, to provide immediate relief and support to the people affected in the collapse.



Household items given to 40 families that lost everything in the crash

The trust has over 22 centres between Panvel and Sindhudurg, and has been providing financial support to over 4,000 widows, and educational help to many children.

Speaking to mid-day, Mufti Rafiq Purkar, president of Anujman Dardmandan e Talim wa Taraqqi, said, "We don't do charity for reward, but we appreciate the district administration's recognition of our work."

Purkar said the trust had donated household equipment like mixer grinders, semi-automatic washing machines, refrigerators, cots with mattresses and ceiling fans, to all the 40 affected families. "We even gave each family Rs 10,000 in cash," he said. Students who had lost their laptops were given new ones. "A widow had invested all her life savings to buy a home in Tarqiue Garden. After the demise of her husband, she was managing her children's education with the rent of R7,000 that she was getting from her flat that she had rented in the building. Our trust has decided to support her financially by giving her a monthly stipend of R7,000, for a year. We are still figuring out how to support her financially in the future," he explained. The trust has also provided R10,000 to Naveed Duste, 35, who saved 30 lives in the incident. His leg had to be amputated, and he is currently hospitalised.



Mufti Rafiq Purkar, president of Anujman Dardmandan e Talim wa Taraqqi

Nidhi Choudhari, Raigad District Collector, said, "The people of Raigad have always come forward to help the district administration, not only with rescue and relief work, but also in helping bring life back to normal. It was our time to give a small token of appreciation to all those who had played a crucial role in supporting the victims."

When contacted, Jeevan Patil, chief officer, Municipal Council, Mahad, said that the revenue department will be organising a two-day camp, either in the tehsil or municipal council office, to assist the affected families make applications for government certificates, ration cards, domicile certificates and a new gas connection.

