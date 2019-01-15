Mahalaxmi residents yet to move to Mazgaon

national

The tenants of Mahalaxmi Sadan were recently asked to shift there, they want an assurance that they will be considered when building is redeveloped; two tenants yet to receive allotment letters

Residents of Mahalaxmi Sadan want an assurance from MHADA that they will get houses if the building is redeveloped. File pic

The residents of Mahalaxmi Sadan at Jacob's Circle, who were asked to go to Gorai as an alternative accommodation to pave the way for metro line 3, were recently given allotment letters to shift to Mazgaon's Nariyalwadi. However, they haven't yet moved, seeking an assurance that they will be considered if the building is redeveloped. Also, two of 19 tenants have not yet received allotment letters.

mid-day had reported in October that with the semester exams just around the corner for about 30 students, tenants of Mahalaxmi Sadan were living in fear of losing their homes. MHADA's Repair and Reconstruction board had asked them to vacate their houses and move to Gorai. All this to pave the way for the ongoing metro 3 work. A seven days notice was given on October 8 to the tenants of the building, and in December they were given an option in Mazgaon.

'No assurances'

The residents have alleged that MHADA is asking them to leave without any assurances, and also claimed that recently its officials told them to leave the premises, or said they will be pushed out by using police force.

The residents also alleged that owing to the work going on in front of the building, their water supply has been affected. They claimed they have been not getting BMC supplied water for over a month but the authorities are turning a blind eye to this. Further, they also feared that as the building is in a dilapidated condition, it will be pulled down.

Abhay Babar, secretary of the building, said, "There are total 19 tenants in our building and all except two have been allotted alternative accommodation. How can we leave them and vacate? Also we have written to the authorities to give us an assurance that whenever they redevelop this building, they will give us our rightful houses. Earlier authorities did not tell us that the building will be pulled down, but now we came to know that they are moving us because they want to demolish it. If this happens, we need assurance from MHADA that they will give us houses, then we will move."

Official speak

Vinod Ghosalkar, chairman of MHADA's R and R board, said, "I am aware of the matter and we will be resolving the issue of alternative accommodation to the remaining two tenants at the earliest."

