Maharashtra: 10 killed, seven injured as dumper collides with SUV in Jalgaon

Ten people were killed and seven others injured after a dumper truck collided with their sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, a police official said on Monday. The mishap took place around 11 pm on Sunday when Bal Narayan Chowdhary and his family members were on their way to Chinchol village after attending a marriage function in Chopra village, located around 400 km from here, he said.

A dumper truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the SUV on Chopra-Faizpur road near Hingola village in Yaval tehsil, the official at Faizpur police station said. Chowdhary, his wife and eight other SUV occupants died on the spot, he said. Seven others in the car sustained injuries and they were taken to different hospitals in Jalgaon, he said.

The victims were residents of Chinchol and Mehul villages under Muktai tehsil, the official added.

