Maharashtra: 104 more cops test positive for coronavirus

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

As many as 104 Maharashtra police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and two succumbed to the infection.

According to the Maharashtra Police, the total cases in the force are 24,254, including 21,423 recoveries, 2,578 active cases, and 253 deaths.

Maharashtra has 2,52,721 active coronavirus cases so far and 38,347 people have succumbed to the disease in the state, as per the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever