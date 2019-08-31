Maharashtra: 12 dead, 58 injured in explosion in Dhule's chemical factory

national

The State Disaster Resource Force (SDRF) teams are conducting rescue operations in the area

Visual from the site of the explosion in Dhule. Pic/ANI

The death toll in the explosion which broke out in a chemical factory in the Shirpur area here on Saturday morning rose to 12 by the afternoon.

According to the police, 100 people were present in the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the incident took place at around 9.45am.

"12 people have died in the incident and 58 people have been injured. The injured have been rushed to the nearest local hospital," informed Superintendent of Police, Vishwa Padhare.

The State Disaster Resource Force (SDRF) teams are conducting rescue operations in the area and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been alerted.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday and took stock of the situation arising out of the explosion at a chemical factory in Dhule in which at least 10 people were killed.

During the telephonic conversation, the chief minister conveyed to the home minister that the state government has been doing its best to help those who are in distress, ANI reported.

With inputs from ANI

