Maharashtra: 1,300 HSC exam answer sheets gutted in fire

Over 1,300 answer sheets of HSC exam kept in the office of the Block Development Officer in Kaij, Beed district, were reduced to ashes in a fire, the police said



Representational Image

Over 1,300 answer sheets of HSC exam kept in the office of the Block Development Officer in Kaij, Beed district, were reduced to ashes in a fire, the police said. While most of those gutted on Saturday were of three subjects, those of maths and Urdu bore the maximum brunt of the fire, said M V Naik, sub-divisional officer of police, Kaij, adding that the exact cause is being probed.

The fire was spotted by staffers who told the police. An official said answer sheets of some subjects from the area are collected and sent to the BDO office, from where they are distributed for checking.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever