Maharashtra: 31 of 36 quarantined test negative, others' tests awaited

Thirty-one people, of the total 36 quarantined in Maharashtra since Jan 18 for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, have tested negative for the infection, while the test results of five others are awaited, the state Health Department said on Sunday.

Over 21,000 travellers have been screened at the Mumbai international airport so far, of whom 36 had been quarantined, it said.

Meanwhile, the department has said people of Redi town in Sindhudurg district, where a cargo ship from Singapore with 10 Chinese crew members on-board has arrived, need not panic as none of the members were found symptomatic.

"A total 21,023 travellers have been screened at Mumbai international airport till now. Field surveillance is also going on across the state to find out about people who have come from coronavirus-affected regions," the department said in a statement. "There are 151 travellers who have come to the state from the coronavirus-affected regions," it said.

