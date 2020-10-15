Maharashtra: 6 killed as wall collapses due to rain in Pandharpur

This picture has been used for representation purpose

Six people were killed on Wednesday when a wall collapsed in Maharashtra's Solapur district due to heavy rains, police said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm near Kumbharghat in the temple town, over 200 kms from here, an officer said.

"The deceased included four members of a family who lived along the wall and two others who had taken shelter there during heavy showers," police official Tejasvi Satpute said.

The victims were extricated from the debris by the personnel of police, fire brigade and disaster management cell, and were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, Mr Satpute said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Solapur (rural) Police, the official added.

