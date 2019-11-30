Maharashtra: 7 dead, 10 injured after vehicle falls off bridge in Dhule

The mangled remains of the jeep that was involved in the accident. Picture/ANI-Twitter

Dhule:Seven labourers were killed and 10 injured when a speeding pickup van fell off a bridge and plunged into a river here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident took place on the Chalisagon-Dhule Highway near Vichur village, when the van driver lost control of the vehicle while crossing the bridge over Bori river, an official said.

The vehicle rammed into the parapet of the bridge and plunged into the river, killing seven labourers and grievously injuring 10 others, the official said.

The migrant labourers, hailing from Chhendwa district of Madhya Pradesh, were travelling to Osmanabad for the sugarcane harvest, he said.

The police launched a rescue operation and the injured men were shifted to a private hospital in Dhule for treatment, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever