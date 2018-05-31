Maharashtra Agriculture minister Pandurang Fundkar passes away

The senior state BJP leader was inducted in the Devendra Fadnavis ministry in July, 2016

Representational picture

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar died on Thursday after a brief illness at a hospital in Mumbai, an official said. He was 67.

The senior state BJP leader was inducted in the Devendra Fadnavis ministry in July, 2016.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever