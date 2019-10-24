Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: BJP has emerged victorious in Haryana, Maharashtra, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in both Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections and expressed gratitude to the people of these states for reposing faith in the party and giving it another opportunity to serve them.

Union Home Minister & BJP President Amit Shah: In Maharashtra, BJP-Shiv Sena is going to form the govt once again with majority. In Haryana have seen a 3% increase in our vote share since the last time and we have emerged as the largest party there, I thank the people for this. pic.twitter.com/2LFLXtwEiW — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

"The BJP has emerged victorious in both Haryana and Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, BJP-Shiv Sena is going to form the government once again with a majority, while in Haryana, we have emerged as the largest party, with 3 percent increase in vote share since the last elections," he said addressing a public gathering in the national capital.

Shah, also the National President of BJP, said that the people have put their stamp of approval on the work of Haryana and Maharashtra chief ministers. "I also want to thank the party workers across the country for the BJP has won both the assembly elections after Modi 2.0 was elected to power," he said.

"Haryana and Maharashtra were not 'paramparagat' (traditional) states for the party. We had never been able to elect a chief minister in either of these states. However, the people of the country brought about a change in the year 2014 electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which we led to victory in these two states," Shah said.

He said that Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Manohar Lal Khattar have delivered a zero corruption government in their respective states. "Modi-2 government has tried to do more work in the last five months that a government may not be able to do in five years. The biggest achievement of this government has been the scrapping of Article 370 and 35 A for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and exterminating terrorism from the country," he said.

As per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP won 79 seats while it is leading on 24 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra while Shiv Sena has won 47 seats and is ahead on 9 seats. Meanwhile, BJP has won 33 seats in Haryana and is leading in seven seats. Counting of votes began at 8 am today. Both the states had gone to polls in a single phase on October 21.

