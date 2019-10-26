Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Narendra Modi magic on the wane, says NCP

The NCP on Friday claimed the BJP lost seats wherever Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in Maharashtra and claimed "Modi magic" was on the wane.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik also said the party will seek legal opinion before deciding to take action against a section of the electronic media for "deluding" people with opinion polls that suggested several key opposition leaders were losing the Assembly election.

"The BJP leaders talk about Modi magic. He (Modi) addressed a rally in Satara, their candidate did not get elected. In Parli, Modi and Shah ji campaigned. Yet their minister lost the poll...Modi's magic is on the wane," Malik told reporters here.

Malik also reiterated NCP will sit in the opposition and ruled out the possibility of opposition parties stitching an alliance with the Shiv Sena to form the next government in the state. Malik further said the Leader of the Opposition will be elected after Diwali, adding that the party which has the numbers will get the post.

The NCP won 54 seats, highest by any opposition party. On opinion polls being aired before the Assembly poll campaign was over, Malik said, "A section of electronic media tried to save the government. It was paid publicity. We will seek legal opinion to take action against such media."

