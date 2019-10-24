Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: NCP will not go with Shiv Sena, says Sharad Pawar

As the counting of votes is underway, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said his party will not go with the Shiv Sena and will decide the future course of action along with Congress and other allies.

"I would like to clear that no decision has been taken regarding backing Shiv Sena for the Chief Minister post and going with them... We have our own friends in Maharashtra and we will walk with them and support them only... We are firm on our decisions," Pawar said, while addressing the media.

According to the latest trends, BJP has won four seats in Maharashtra and leading on 99, while Shiv Sena has won three and leading on 56 seats, ANI reported. NCP has won one seat and leading on 55 others.

Pawar said the Congress-NCP has worked hard for these elections.

"Whatever has been officially announced and whatever trends are going on, one thing is clear... People have not accepted the 220-plus mandate as some people were saying and whatever the people wanted to say they have made it clear," Pawar told ANI.

Pawar said, "One important thing is to be seen that people who left us and went, have not been accepted... Defections have not worked in favor of those who left," he said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders. "At least because of the elections they came to Maharashtra to understand the problems of the people... If you want to understand Maharashtra, you should visit Maharashtra once in a while," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

