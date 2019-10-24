Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Close fight in Bandra East between two candidates

The gap is getting close between candidates in Bandra East with Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar leading with 21,848 votes against independent candidate Trupti Sawant who has 18,786 votes after round 11. Meanwhile, Congress's Zeeshan Siddique has received 17,699 votes.

Shiv Sena's Trupti Bala Sawant, who defeated Narayan Rane with a margin of over 19,000 votes during the 2015 by-election for Bandra East Assembly, filed nomination as an Independent candidate this time. The move was a result of the Sena giving a ticket to Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar from the seat.

While Mahadeshwar's name had been doing the rounds for almost a month, sources close to Sawant said that she was confident of retaining the Bandra East Assembly seat.

Zeeshan Siddique, son of former MLA and Congress leader Baba Siddique is one of the youngest leaders to contest this year's assembly elections. He is currently the 1st General Secretary of Mumbai Pradesh Youth Congress. Zeeshan is a member of the Indian National Congress Party.

On his 27th birthday, Siddique filed his nomination as Congress candidate from the Bandra East constituency, while he was accompanied by his father Baba Siddique and former MP Priya Dutt.

Polling for 288 seats of Maharashtra was held on October 21 in a single phase.

