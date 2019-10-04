Maharashtra Assembly election: Sanjay Nirupam upset as Congress releases names of 19 Maharashtra candidates

New Delhi: Amid a threat by senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam to quit the party, the Congress released the names of candidates for the remaining 19 seats. The party has replaced candidates for Nandurbar and Sillod Assembly seats. While in Nandurbar, it has replaced Mohan Pawan Singh with Udesingh K Padvi, in Sillod, Khaiser Azad has replaced Prabhakar Manikrao Palodkar. The party has nominated Anand Shukla from Ghatkopar West and Sajid Khan from Akola West.

Meanwhile, a sulking Nirupam announced that he would address the media on Friday at 11 a.m. in Mumbai. He had earlier tweeted: "It seems the Congress Party doesn't want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier, in that case I will not participate in poll campaign. It's my final decision ".

Later, he added it was not the time to quit. The party has fielded two former Chief Ministers -- Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South and Ashok Chavan from Bhokar. Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21. The Congress is contesting 125 seats of the 288-member Assembly.

